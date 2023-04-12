UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Municipality of Athens
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in Athens, Greece
Agia Marina
13
Kalyvia Thorikou
12
Limenas Markopoulou
11
Rafina
6
Lavrion
5
Nea Makri
5
Palaia Phokaia
5
Spata
4
Koropi
3
Paiania
3
Spetses
3
alimos
2
Keratea
2
Markopoulo
2
Kymi
1
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
72 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 3 room villa
Paiania, Greece
3 bath
426 m²
€ 900,000
Peania east of Athens villa of 426 sq.m. of luxurious construction with unique materials, on…
Villa Villa
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,640,000
For sale villa of 199 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 9 room villa
Athens, Greece
5 bath
500 m²
€ 2,000,000
Kea-Tzia. ERASMOS Real Estate recommend: in a magnificent landscape overlooking the Aegean S…
Villa Villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
In total the house has 7 bathrooms plus one guest toilet and one outside pool toilet located…
Villa 4 room villa
Pikermi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 5 room villa
Athens, Greece
2 bath
€ 450,000
Property Code: 3-609 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Elani for €450.000 . This 220 sq. m. furn…
Villa 4 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of on…
Villa 9 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 5
€ 1,650,000
A beautiful villa is for sale with swimming pool in the prestigious seaside district of Athe…
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 5 room villa
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 1,500,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Athens. The basement consists of one bedroom, on…
Villa 6 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,150,000
There is provided for sale a 3-storey villa of 700 square meters in Attica. On the first flo…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,620,000
There is provided for sale a 3-storey villa of 600 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 597 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 5 room villa
alimos, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 5 room villa
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 710 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement con…
Villa 4 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 445 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 626 sq.m. in Attica. Villa is a complex of 4 …
Villa 3 room villa
Kaki Thalassa, Greece
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 330 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
Villa 5 room villa
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 493 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of on…
Villa 4 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 4 room villa
Nea Makri, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Villa 5 room villa
Thymari, Greece
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa Villa
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
The villa is located in the district of Nea Penteli, it consists of 3 levels. Basement with …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
13 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 5 room villa
Athens, Greece
11 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1200 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living roo…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
