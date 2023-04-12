Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Athens, Greece

alimos
70
Kalyvia Thorikou
54
Agia Marina
51
Nea Makri
44
Rafina
38
Artemida
34
Limenas Markopoulou
31
Lavrion
28
Show more
602 properties total found
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Villa 4 room villain Athens, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 square meters.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 150 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and c…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 186 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale a magnificent three-story villa of 186 m2, in the suburbs of Kinetta, Athens. On th…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 760,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 square meters.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 2,800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of one bedroom, one …
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 110 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 305,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 510 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 510 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a liv…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 159 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 159 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. Tynhouse is…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 153 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 1,100,000
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. The apartment is located…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 390 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a li…
1 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 430,000
Duplex with an area of 68 sq.m for sale in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The eighth…
2 room housein Athens, Greece
2 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 550 m²
€ 2,875,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one pantry. The firs…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 200 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 635,000
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
350 m²
€ 420,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one b…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 275 m²
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one bedroom, a livin…
2 room housein Athens, Greece
2 room house
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 150 m² Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 150 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 220 m² Number of floors 3
€ 525,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 220 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
4 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,300,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 250 sq.m in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fourt…
Housein Athens, Greece
House
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms 244 m² Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 244 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 259 m² Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 259 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 590,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and co…
6 room housein Athens, Greece
6 room house
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 225 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 225 sq.m in Athens. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
6 room housein Athens, Greece
6 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 820 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 820 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, one k…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 125 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 2,105,000
For sale apartment of 125 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and co…
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 4
€ 310,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 250 sq.m in Attica under construction. Tynhouse is locate…

Properties features in Athens, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir