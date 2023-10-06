Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Athens
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Athens, Greece

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with terrace, with garden, with kitchen in Athens, Greece
Penthouse 4 rooms with terrace, with garden, with kitchen
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a garden and a parking, Peristeri, Greece We offer luminous and function…
€446,880

Properties features in Athens, Greece

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir