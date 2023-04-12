UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Municipality of Athens
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Athens, Greece
Agia Marina
45
Nea Makri
40
Kalyvia Thorikou
36
Artemida
31
Limenas Markopoulou
30
Rafina
22
Lavrion
17
alimos
15
Spata
14
Palaia Phokaia
13
Paiania
12
Koropi
8
Keratea
6
Markopoulo
6
Kymi
5
Spetses
5
Karystos
3
Marathon
3
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
461 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 square meters.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
186 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale a magnificent three-story villa of 186 m2, in the suburbs of Kinetta, Athens. On th…
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
360 m²
€ 760,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 square meters.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 2,800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of one bedroom, one …
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
510 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 510 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a liv…
5 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
159 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 159 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. Tynhouse is…
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
390 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a li…
2 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
550 m²
€ 2,875,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one pantry. The firs…
5 room house
Athens, Greece
350 m²
€ 420,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one b…
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
275 m²
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one bedroom, a livin…
2 room house
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 150 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
4 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
220 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 525,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 220 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
House
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
244 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 244 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
259 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 259 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
6 room house
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
3 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
225 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 225 sq.m in Athens. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
6 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
820 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 820 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, one k…
4 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 310,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 250 sq.m in Attica under construction. Tynhouse is locate…
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
240 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 240 square meters.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 l…
5 room house
Athens, Greece
220 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 220 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one b…
4 room house
Athens, Greece
348 m²
€ 2,800,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 348 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 …
3 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 1,420,000
6 room house
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
430 m²
€ 900,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 430 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a li…
5 room house
Athens, Greece
300 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 …
5 room house
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
520 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 520 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room, on…
2 room house
Athens, Greece
192 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 192 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of a liv…
4 room house
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
370 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale townhouse with an area of 370 sq.m in Athens. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
5 room house
Athens, Greece
220 m²
€ 420,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 220 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of 2 bed…
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
283 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 620,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 283 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
16
Properties features in Athens, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map