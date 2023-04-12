Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Cottages for sale in Athens, Greece

15 properties total found
3 room cottagein Athens, Greece
3 room cottage
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 665,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
400 m²
€ 810,000
Agios Stefanos north of Athens Muson Hill area: 400m single-family house ². of excellent con…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
3 bath 260 m²
€ 1,200,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Kolymvitirio 260 Sq.m., 4 Bed…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin alimos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
alimos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Koropi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 305 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
3 room cottagein Athens, Greece
3 room cottage
Athens, Greece
1 bath 204 m²
€ 1,326,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- East Attica: Voula - 390 Sq.m., 7 Bedrooms, 6 Bathroo…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
3 room cottagein Nea Makri, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Makri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement con…
3 room cottagein Pikermi, Greece
3 room cottage
Pikermi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Artemida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
3 room cottagein Kato Souli, Greece
3 room cottage
Kato Souli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,675,000
For sale 3-storey house of 556 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 4-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
For sale 3-storey house of 374 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Keratea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
