Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Municipality of Athens
Apartments for sale
Pool Apartments for sale in Athens, Greece
alimos
55
Kalyvia Thorikou
18
Rafina
16
Lavrion
11
Agia Marina
6
Koropi
6
Nea Makri
4
Artemida
3
Karystos
3
Paiania
3
Keratea
2
Markopoulo
2
Limenas Markopoulou
1
Marathon
1
Palaia Phokaia
1
Spata
1
Show more
Show less
34 properties total found
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
150 m²
€ 950,000
5 room apartment
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
200 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,260,000
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. The apartment is located…
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 1,600,000
Duplex with an area of 200 sq.m for sale in Athens at the construction stage. Duplex is loca…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
195 m²
-1/3 Floor
€ 490,000
For sale apartment of 195 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the ground floor and c…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 470,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the second floor and c…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
125 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 580,000
For sale apartment of 125 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and co…
5 room apartment
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
225 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale apartment of 225 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the ground floor and c…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
87 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 87 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the second floor and co…
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
219 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,500,000
For sale apartment of 219 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the second floor and c…
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
246 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 2,210,000
For sale apartment of 246 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and c…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale apartment of 170 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the ground floor and c…
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
180 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,450,000
5 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
215 m²
€ 2,100,000
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
180 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
For sale apartment of 180 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and co…
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
375 m²
3/2 Floor
€ 2,750,000
For sale apartment of 375 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and c…
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 1,950,000
Duplex with an area of 200 sq.m for sale in Athens at the construction stage. Duplex is loca…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
137 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,115,000
For sale apartment of 137 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the ground floor and c…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
198 m²
€ 1,650,000
Duplex with an area of 198 sq.m for sale in Athens at the construction stage. Duplex is loca…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
310 m²
€ 1,650,000
Duplex with an area of 310 sq.m for sale in Athens at the construction stage. Duplex is loca…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
92 m²
€ 500,000
Voula Nea Kalymnos south of Athens, under construction apartment of 92 sq.m. 2nd floor, on a…
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale Apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms
113 m²
2 Floor
€ 480,000
Orio Vrilission SALE Apartment 2 Bedrooms, 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 113 m2, 2nd floor…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
141 m²
3 Floor
€ 530,000
Orio Vrilission SALE Apartment 2 Bedrooms, 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 113 m2, 3rd floor…
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,950,000
For sale under construction.Duplex of 200 sq.meters in Athens The duplex is situated on the …
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
4 room apartment
alimos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 2,210,000
For sale Apartment of 246 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
5 room apartment
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale Apartment of 225 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 580,000
For sale Apartment of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
2 room apartment
Nea Makri, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 147,000
For saleDuplex of 76 sq.meters in Attica The duplex is situated on the first floor and the s…
4 room apartment
alimos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale under construction.Duplex of 200 sq.meters in Athens The duplex is situated on the …
