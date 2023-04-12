UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Municipality of Athens
Apartments for sale
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Athens, Greece
alimos
55
Kalyvia Thorikou
18
Rafina
16
Lavrion
11
Agia Marina
6
Koropi
6
Nea Makri
4
Artemida
3
Karystos
3
Paiania
3
Keratea
2
Markopoulo
2
Limenas Markopoulou
1
Marathon
1
Palaia Phokaia
1
Spata
1
Show more
Show less
197 properties total found
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 295,000
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
110 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 305,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
153 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 1,100,000
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. The apartment is located…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
172 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 380,000
For sale apartment of 172 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the seventh floor and …
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 1,300,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 250 sq.m in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fourt…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 590,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and co…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
178 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 660,000
For sale apartment of 178 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the second floor and c…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
125 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 2,105,000
For sale apartment of 125 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and co…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
236 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 236 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the second floor and c…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
165 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 560,000
For sale apartment of 165 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
175 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 800,000
For sale apartment of 175 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the second floor and c…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
105 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 375,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and co…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
205 m²
€ 1,200,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 205 sq.m in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The ninth…
5 room apartment
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
280 m²
€ 1,350,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 280 sq.m in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fourt…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
220 m²
€ 650,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 220 sq.m in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The third…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
173 m²
€ 550,000
Duplex with an area of 173 sq.m for sale in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fifth…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 400,000
Duplex with an area of 150 sq.m for sale in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The sixth…
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 1,600,000
Duplex with an area of 200 sq.m for sale in Athens at the construction stage. Duplex is loca…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
195 m²
-1/3 Floor
€ 490,000
For sale apartment of 195 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the ground floor and c…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
€ 450,000
Duplex with an area of 140 sq.m for sale in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The secon…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 900,000
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the second floor and c…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 730,000
For sale apartment of 80 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the second floor and co…
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
186 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale apartment of 186 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
190 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 1,750,000
For sale apartment of 190 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the seventh floor and …
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
90 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 90 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and con…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and co…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
7/1 Floor
€ 320,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the eighth floor and co…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
150 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 1,400,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and c…
5 room apartment
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
225 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale apartment of 225 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the ground floor and c…
