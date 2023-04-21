Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Asvestochori, Greece

19 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse in Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath
€ 160,000
Property Code: 3-1066 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €160.000 . This 1…
3 room townhouse in Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
2 bath
€ 153,000
Property Code: 3-1000 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €153.000 . This 1…
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
2 bath
€ 120,000
Property Code: 3-969 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €120.000 . This 120 sq. …
3 room townhouse in Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
2 bath 1 Floor
€ 230,000
Property Code: 3-701 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €230.000 . This 23…
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
1 bath
€ 165,000
Property Code: 1-873 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €165.000. This 140 sq. m…
3 room townhouse in Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath
€ 140,000
Property Code: 1-850 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €140.000 . This 13…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
2 bath
€ 190,000
Property Code: 1-29 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €190.000 . This 137 sq. m…
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
3 bath
€ 160,000
Property Code: 1-32 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €160.000 . This 157 sq. m…
3 room townhouse in Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
2 bath
€ 123,000
Property Code: 3-443 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €123.000 . This 24…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
For sale maisonette of 222 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-…
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 233,000
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 172,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
