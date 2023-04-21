Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Asvestochori

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Asvestochori, Greece

13 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Villa Villa in Exohi, Greece
Villa Villa
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a modern Villa in an exclusive area of Thessaloniki. Villa 750 sq m consis…
Villa 5 room villa in Asvestochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Asvestochori, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Villa 6 room villa in Exohi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Exohi, Greece
12 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
For sale maisonette of 222 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-…
1 room Cottage in Exohi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, the forest…
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 233,000
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 172,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
2 room apartment in Exohi, Greece
2 room apartment
Exohi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Asvestochori, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Asvestochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 348 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
