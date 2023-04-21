Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Asvestochori

Residential properties for sale in Asvestochori, Greece

39 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
2 room apartment in Asvestochori, Greece
2 room apartment
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath 1 Floor
€ 145,000
Property Code: 3-1068 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €145.000 . This 13…
3 room townhouse in Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath
€ 160,000
Property Code: 3-1066 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €160.000 . This 1…
3 room townhouse in Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
2 bath
€ 153,000
Property Code: 3-1000 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €153.000 . This 1…
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
2 bath
€ 120,000
Property Code: 3-969 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €120.000 . This 120 sq. …
3 room apartment in Asvestochori, Greece
3 room apartment
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 185,000
Property Code: HPS2618 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €185.000. This 10…
3 room apartment in Asvestochori, Greece
3 room apartment
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath 75 m²
€ 145,000
Property Code: HPS2619 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €145.000. This 75…
2 room house in Asvestochori, Greece
2 room house
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath
€ 60,000
Property Code: 3-918 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €60.000. This 80 sq. m.…
3 room apartment in Exohi, Greece
3 room apartment
Exohi, Greece
1 bath 1 Floor
€ 105,000
Property Code: 3-916 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €105.000 . This 115 sq. m…
3 room townhouse in Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
2 bath 1 Floor
€ 230,000
Property Code: 3-701 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €230.000 . This 23…
2 room house in Asvestochori, Greece
2 room house
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath
€ 64,000
Property Code: 1-872 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €64.000 . This 96 sq. m…
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
1 bath
€ 165,000
Property Code: 1-873 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €165.000. This 140 sq. m…
3 room townhouse in Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath
€ 140,000
Property Code: 1-850 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €140.000 . This 13…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
2 bath
€ 190,000
Property Code: 1-29 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €190.000 . This 137 sq. m…
2 room apartment in Exohi, Greece
2 room apartment
Exohi, Greece
1 bath 1 Floor
€ 115,000
Property Code: 1-28 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €115.000 . This 95 sq. m. …
4 room house in Exohi, Greece
4 room house
Exohi, Greece
2 bath
€ 300,000
Property Code: 1-459 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €300.000 . This 215 sq. m. H…
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
3 bath
€ 160,000
Property Code: 1-32 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €160.000 . This 157 sq. m…
3 room townhouse in Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
2 bath
€ 123,000
Property Code: 3-443 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €123.000 . This 24…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Exohi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
2 room apartment in Asvestochori, Greece
2 room apartment
Asvestochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 205,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Villa Villa in Exohi, Greece
Villa Villa
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a modern Villa in an exclusive area of Thessaloniki. Villa 750 sq m consis…
Villa 5 room villa in Asvestochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Asvestochori, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Villa 6 room villa in Exohi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Exohi, Greece
12 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
For sale maisonette of 222 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-…
1 room Cottage in Exohi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, the forest…
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room apartment in Exohi, Greece
3 room apartment
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room apartment in Exohi, Greece
3 room apartment
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir