Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Argos and Mykines
  6. Astros
  7. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Astros, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartmentin Astros Beach, Greece
1 room apartment
Astros Beach, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 48 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir