Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Argos and Mykines
  6. Astros

Residential properties for sale in Astros, Greece

3 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Astros Beach, Greece
1 room apartment
Astros Beach, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 48 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
3 room townhousein Astros Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse
Astros Beach, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
3 room townhousein Astros Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse
Astros Beach, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir