Houses for sale in Asprovrysi, Greece

2 room housein Asprovrysi, Greece
2 room house
Asprovrysi, Greece
2 Number of rooms 75 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 581621 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Pirgiotika for €50.000. This 75 sq. m. Hou…
3 room housein Asprovrysi, Greece
3 room house
Asprovrysi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 221 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11568 - House FOR SALE in Asini Drepano for €450.000. This 221 sq. m. House …
2 room housein Asprovrysi, Greece
2 room house
Asprovrysi, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1700 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Asini Vivari for €105.000 . This 110 sq. m. fur…
4 room housein Asprovrysi, Greece
4 room house
Asprovrysi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 195 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1786 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Pirgiotika for €195.000 . This 195 sq. m. fu…
3 room housein Asprovrysi, Greece
3 room house
Asprovrysi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 204 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 58812 - House FOR SALE in Asini Drepano for €290.000 . This 204 sq. m. furnis…
4 room housein Asprovrysi, Greece
4 room house
Asprovrysi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 60928 - House FOR SALE in Asini Drepano for €50.000 . This 112 sq. m. House …
4 room housein Asprovrysi, Greece
4 room house
Asprovrysi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 182 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1944 - House FOR SALE in Asini Drepano for €255.000 . This 182 sq. m. furnish…
2 room housein Asprovrysi, Greece
2 room house
Asprovrysi, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11096 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Pirgiotika for €89.000 . This 88 sq. m. Ho…
4 room housein Asprovrysi, Greece
4 room house
Asprovrysi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 176 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 601209 - House FOR SALE in Asklipieio Metochi for €180.000 . This 176 sq. m. …
3 room housein Asprovrysi, Greece
3 room house
Asprovrysi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 142 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 601294 - House FOR SALE in Asklipieio Metochi for €105.000 . This 142 sq. m. …
5 room housein Asprovrysi, Greece
5 room house
Asprovrysi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 601374 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Pirgiotika for €200.000. This 240 sq. m. H…

