Houses for sale in Asprovalta, Greece

2 properties total found
Townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Asprovalta, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has one level. A view of …
€170,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Asprovalta, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-ba…
€150,000
