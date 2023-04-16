Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Artemida
  7. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Artemida, Greece

Cottage 5 roomsin Artemida, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Artemida, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 0-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace.The owners will be …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Artemida, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 176 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 living ro…
3 room cottagein Artemida, Greece
3 room cottage
Artemida, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 116,000
For sale 2-storey house of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Artemida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 394,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Artemida, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
1 room Cottagein Artemida, Greece
1 room Cottage
Artemida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 1-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Artemida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Artemida, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
3 room cottagein Artemida, Greece
3 room cottage
Artemida, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Artemida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
9 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Artemida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Artemida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement con…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Artemida, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
