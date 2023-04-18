Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Epirus
  5. Arta Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Arta Municipality, Greece

Arta
3
3 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Peta, Greece
2 room apartment
Peta, Greece
1 bath 2 Floor
€ 185,000
Property Code: 3-1168 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Mpotsari for €185.000 . This 95 s…
9 room apartmentin Peta, Greece
9 room apartment
Peta, Greece
1 bath
€ 58,000
Property Code: 3-1095 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Mpotsari for €58.000 . This 49 sq…
1 room apartmentin Peta, Greece
1 room apartment
Peta, Greece
1 bath
€ 75,000
Property Code: 3-1054 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Mpotsari for €75.000 . This 50 sq…

Properties features in Arta Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir