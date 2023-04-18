Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Argos and Mykines
  6. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Argos, Greece

Astros
2
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room townhousein Astros Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse
Astros Beach, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
3 room townhousein Astros Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse
Astros Beach, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Skafidaki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skafidaki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. The…

Properties features in Argos, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir