Townhouses for sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Argos and Mykines
4
Municipality of Ermionida
4
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
4
Argos
3
11 properties total found
Townhouse 5 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
3 room townhouse in Astros Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse
Astros Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
3 room townhouse in Astros Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse
Astros Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
€ 470,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in xeropegado, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
xeropegado, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
Townhouse 8 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Townhouse 8 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nafplio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Myli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Myli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
3 room townhouse in agios aimilianos, Greece
3 room townhouse
agios aimilianos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
3 room townhouse in Petrothalassa, Greece
3 room townhouse
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 460,000

