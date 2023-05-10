Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Price on request

Properties features in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir