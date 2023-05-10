Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Ermionida
39
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
25
Municipality of Nafplio
14
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
10
Municipality of Argos and Mykines
7
Municipal Unit of Nafplio
6
Municipality of Epidaurus
5
Argos
4
Show more
29 properties total found
Townhouse 5 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Ermioni, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Cottage 8 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Cottage 8 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
3 room cottage in dorouphi, Greece
3 room cottage
dorouphi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
Villa 4 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Villa 9 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
€ 470,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
agios aimilianos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in xeropegado, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
xeropegado, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
Villa Villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Villa 4 room villa in dorouphi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
dorouphi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 990,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
Villa 5 room villa in Thermisia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Thermisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Thermisia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Thermisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
Villa 4 room villa in agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nafplio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
Villa Villa in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Myli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Myli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
2 room apartment in Aria, Greece
2 room apartment
Aria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 170,000
Villa 5 room villa in Nea Ephidauros, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Nea Ephidauros, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
1 room Cottage in Lefkakia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Lefkakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
3 room apartment in Nafplio, Greece
3 room apartment
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 330,000
2 room apartment in agios aimilianos, Greece
2 room apartment
agios aimilianos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000

