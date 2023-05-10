Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

Townhouse 5 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Ermioni, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
4 room house in Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Price on request
Cottage 8 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Cottage 8 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
2 room house in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Price on request
3 room house in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Price on request
4 room house in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
4 room house
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Price on request
5 room house in Nafplio, Greece
5 room house
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
3 room cottage in dorouphi, Greece
3 room cottage
dorouphi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
3 room house in Nea Ephidauros, Greece
3 room house
Nea Ephidauros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 119 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
4 room house in dorouphi, Greece
4 room house
dorouphi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
5 room house in Portocheli, Greece
5 room house
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 205 m²
€ 450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
2 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
2 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
Villa 9 room villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
3 room cottage in agios aimilianos, Greece
3 room cottage
agios aimilianos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
3 room cottage in lakkes, Greece
3 room cottage
lakkes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
Villa 3 room villa in agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
agios aimilianos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in agios aimilianos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
agios aimilianos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
3 room townhouse in Astros Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse
Astros Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
3 room townhouse in Astros Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse
Astros Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
€ 470,000
Villa 4 room villa in Petrothalassa, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in agios aimilianos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
agios aimilianos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in xeropegado, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
xeropegado, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000

Properties features in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

