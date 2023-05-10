Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Ermionida
8
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
4
Municipality of Nafplio
3
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
3
7 properties total found
Cottage 5 rooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Ermioni, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Cottage 8 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Cottage 8 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
3 room cottage in dorouphi, Greece
3 room cottage
dorouphi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
1 room Cottage in Lefkakia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Lefkakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000

