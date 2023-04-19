Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of East Mani
  6. Areopoli

Residential properties for sale in Areopoli, Greece

1 property total found
5 room housein Itylo, Greece
5 room house
Itylo, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 870,000
Built in 2007, this beautiful home is located in an idyllic setting above the seaside villag…
Realting.com
Go