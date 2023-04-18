Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Rhodes
  6. Archangelos

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Archangelos, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin triadi, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
triadi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,299,012
For sale 4-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 b…
4 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 194 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 950,000
For sale apartment of 194 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the sixth floor …
4 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 329,749
For sale Apartment of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
2 room apartmentin demos delta, Greece
2 room apartment
demos delta, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 89,932
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 599,544
For sale maisonette of 251 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 390,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 115 m²
€ 330,000
Duplex with an area of 115 sq.m for sale in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The first…
Villa 3 room villain Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 141 m²
€ 420,000
Property Code: HPS3341 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €420.000 . This 141 sq. m. V…
3 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 149,886
For saleDuplex of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki The duplex is situated on the groun…
Villa 9 room villain Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Ano Mera, Greece
4 bath 655 m²
€ 3,470,000
Mykonos island (Kounoupas) ERASMOS REAL ESTATE recommend the sale of a complex of 7 traditio…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 389,704
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 square meters on the island of Crete. The first floor consist…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir