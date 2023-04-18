Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Archangelos, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room housein Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
2 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
120 m²
€ 450,000
For sale a cottage with an area of 120 sq.m, located on a seaside plot of 2085 sq.m, 14 m hi…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 219,833
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
1 room apartmentin triadi, Greece
1 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 49 m²
€ 110,000
Property Code: HPS3570 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €110.000 . This 49 sq. m. …
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 245 m²
€ 710,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 245 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one pan…
4 room apartmentin Paiania, Greece
4 room apartment
Paiania, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 269,795
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
2 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 134,897
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 294,776
For sale Apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
3 room townhousein Sozopoli, Greece
3 room townhouse
Sozopoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 139,894
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-bas…
4 room housein Pefkochori, Greece
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
1 bath 170 m²
€ 440,000
Property Code: HPS3083 - House FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €440.000 . This 170 sq. m.…
4 room apartmentin Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 180 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,450,000
For sale apartment of 180 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the ground floor and c…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 104 m² 2 Floor
€ 170,932
A, Apartment 104 sq.m., painted, 1 level, 2nd floor, at residential area, year of constructi…
