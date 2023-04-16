Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Heraklion
  6. Archanes
  7. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Archanes, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villain Archanes, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Archanes, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir