Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Heraklion
  6. Archanes
  7. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Archanes, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhousein Peza, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peza, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 126 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a firep…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir