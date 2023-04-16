Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Heraklion
  6. Archanes

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Archanes, Greece

6 properties total found
3 room townhousein Peza, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peza, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 126 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a firep…
3 room cottagein Choudhetsi, Greece
3 room cottage
Choudhetsi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
Suggested for Sale 224sqm house in Heraklion of Crete.The house consist of 114sqm basement a…
4 room apartmentin Kounavi, Greece
4 room apartment
Kounavi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 172,000
Two independent apartments in the Prefecture of Heraklion are proposed for sale. In total bo…
3 room cottagein Patsides, Greece
3 room cottage
Patsides, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 3-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Villa 5 room villain Archanes, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Archanes, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottagein Archanes, Greece
3 room cottage
Archanes, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
For sale 2-storey house of 163 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
