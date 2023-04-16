Show property on map Show properties list
  Greece
  Greece
  Region of Crete
  Heraklion Regional Unit
  District of Heraklion
  Archanes
  Cottages

Cottages for sale in Archanes, Greece

3 room cottagein Choudhetsi, Greece
3 room cottage
Choudhetsi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
Suggested for Sale 224sqm house in Heraklion of Crete.The house consist of 114sqm basement a…
Cottage 2 roomsin Kounavi, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Kounavi, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of liv…
3 room cottagein Patsides, Greece
3 room cottage
Patsides, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 3-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
3 room cottagein Archanes, Greece
3 room cottage
Archanes, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
For sale 2-storey house of 163 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
