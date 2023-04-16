Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Heraklion
  6. Archanes
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Archanes, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Choudhetsi, Greece
1 room apartment
Choudhetsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat …
4 room apartmentin Kounavi, Greece
4 room apartment
Kounavi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 172,000
Two independent apartments in the Prefecture of Heraklion are proposed for sale. In total bo…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir