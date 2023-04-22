Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Arcadia Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Tripoli
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 235 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartment in merkobouni, Greece
2 room apartment
merkobouni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…

Properties features in Arcadia Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir