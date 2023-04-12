Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Greece

penthouses
1
studios
89
1 BHK
827
2 BHK
2543
3 BHK
3290
4 BHK
2098
77 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 150 m²
€ 950,000
4 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 235 m² Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 235 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the …
5 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
5 room apartment
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,260,000
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. The apartment is located…
3 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 185 m² -1/2 Floor
€ 855,000
Imagine your home in the idyllic luxury complex Seaview, located 15 km from the cosmopolitan…
4 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 1,600,000
Duplex with an area of 200 sq.m for sale in Athens at the construction stage. Duplex is loca…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 195 m² -1/3 Floor
€ 490,000
For sale apartment of 195 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the ground floor and c…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 470,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the second floor and c…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 125 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 580,000
For sale apartment of 125 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and co…
5 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
5 room apartment
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 225 m² Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale apartment of 225 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the ground floor and c…
3 room apartmentin Greece, Greece
3 room apartment
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 170 sq.m in Loutraki. The apartment is located on the second floor and…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 87 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 87 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the second floor and co…
4 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 219 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,500,000
For sale apartment of 219 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the second floor and c…
4 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 246 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 2,210,000
For sale apartment of 246 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and c…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 170 m² Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale apartment of 170 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the ground floor and c…
4 room apartmentin Greece, Greece
4 room apartment
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms 130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
The apartment is located next to a beautiful beach in an environmentally friendly area surro…
4 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 180 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,450,000
5 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
5 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 215 m²
€ 2,100,000
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 180 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
For sale apartment of 180 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and co…
4 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 375 m² 3/2 Floor
€ 2,750,000
For sale apartment of 375 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and c…
4 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 1,950,000
Duplex with an area of 200 sq.m for sale in Athens at the construction stage. Duplex is loca…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 137 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,115,000
For sale apartment of 137 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the ground floor and c…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 198 m²
€ 1,650,000
Duplex with an area of 198 sq.m for sale in Athens at the construction stage. Duplex is loca…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 310 m²
€ 1,650,000
Duplex with an area of 310 sq.m for sale in Athens at the construction stage. Duplex is loca…
5 room apartmentin triadi, Greece
5 room apartment
triadi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 690 m² -1 Floor
€ 3,300,000
2 room apartmentin Kato Gouves, Greece
2 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
3 room apartmentin Sozopoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 250 m² -1 Floor
€ 800,000
4 room apartmentin Sozopoli, Greece
4 room apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 250 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,200,000
4 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 208 m² 4 Floor
€ 950,000
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 92 m²
€ 500,000
Voula Nea Kalymnos south of Athens, under construction apartment of 92 sq.m. 2nd floor, on a…
2 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
2 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
91 m² Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Townhouse in a closed premium room in the city of Kalives with an area of 91 square meters. …

