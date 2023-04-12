UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Greece
penthouses
1
studios
89
1 BHK
827
2 BHK
2543
3 BHK
3290
4 BHK
2098
743 properties total found
1 room apartment
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
115 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on the floor…
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
117 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale apartment of 117 sq.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the sixth…
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
98 m²
8/1 Floor
€ 310,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the ninth floor a…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 165 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
1 room apartment
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
150 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and c…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
110 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 305,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
90 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 515,000
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 90 square meters on the island of Crete at the…
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
90 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 390,000
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
98 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 420,000
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 98 sq.m on the island of Crete at the construc…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
153 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 1,100,000
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. The apartment is located…
2 room apartment
Greece, Greece
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 90 sq.m in Loutraki at the construction stage. The apartment is locate…
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
235 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 235 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the …
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the sixth floor …
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms
68 m²
€ 430,000
Duplex with an area of 68 sq.m for sale in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The eighth…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 635,000
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
157 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 600,000
For sale apartment of 157 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the third floor …
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 1,300,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 250 sq.m in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fourt…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 590,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and co…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
110 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
115 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 440,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the secon…
