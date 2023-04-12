Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Greece

penthouses
1
studios
89
1 BHK
827
2 BHK
2543
3 BHK
3290
4 BHK
2098
Apartment To archive
Clear all
743 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 room apartment
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 Number of rooms 115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on the floor…
3 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 117 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale apartment of 117 sq.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the sixth…
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
1 room apartmentin Gouvia, Greece
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
4 room apartmentin Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 8/1 Floor
€ 310,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the ninth floor a…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 165 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
1 room apartmentin oikismos ampelakia, Greece
1 room apartment
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 150 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and c…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 110 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 305,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
3 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 90 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 515,000
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 90 square meters on the island of Crete at the…
3 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 90 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 390,000
3 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 420,000
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 98 sq.m on the island of Crete at the construc…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 153 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 1,100,000
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. The apartment is located…
2 room apartmentin Greece, Greece
2 room apartment
Greece, Greece
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 90 sq.m in Loutraki at the construction stage. The apartment is locate…
4 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 235 m² Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 235 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the …
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the sixth floor …
1 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 430,000
Duplex with an area of 68 sq.m for sale in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The eighth…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 200 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 635,000
For sale apartment of 200 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 157 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 600,000
For sale apartment of 157 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the third floor …
4 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,300,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 250 sq.m in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fourt…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 590,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and co…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 110 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
2 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
3 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 115 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 440,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the secon…

Regions with properties for sale

in Attica
in Athens
in Municipality of Athens
in Region of Crete
in demos kassandras
in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
in Municipality of Thessaloniki
in The Municipality of Sithonia
in Thessaloniki
in demos kerkyras
in Corfu
in Sykia
in Thessaly and Central Greece
in District of Heraklion
in Heraklion
in Kavala Prefecture
in Kavala
in District of Agios Nikolaos
in Aegean
in Katerini

Properties features in Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
