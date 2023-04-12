Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Greece

591 property total found
1 room apartmentin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 room apartment
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 Number of rooms 115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on the floor…
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
1 room apartmentin Gouvia, Greece
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
4 room apartmentin Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
3 room apartmentin Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartmentin Neo Keramidi, Greece
3 room apartment
Neo Keramidi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/2 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartmentin Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 89,900
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
2 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 88 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
2 room apartmentin Nea Chrani, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
3 room apartmentin alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 295,000
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 110 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 305,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
3 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 90 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 390,000
3 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 420,000
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 98 sq.m on the island of Crete at the construc…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 153 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 1,100,000
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. The apartment is located…
3 room apartmentin Greece, Greece
3 room apartment
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 330,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.m on East Peloponnese. The apartment is located on the second f…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 172 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 380,000
For sale apartment of 172 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the seventh floor and …
4 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,300,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 250 sq.m in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fourt…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 590,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and co…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 110 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 250 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 315,000
For sale apartment of 250 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the third floor …
3 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 115 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 440,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the secon…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 178 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 660,000
For sale apartment of 178 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the second floor and c…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 125 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 2,105,000
For sale apartment of 125 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and co…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 236 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 236 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the second floor and c…
2 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 100 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fifth floor …
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 165 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 560,000
For sale apartment of 165 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 175 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 800,000
For sale apartment of 175 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the second floor and c…

