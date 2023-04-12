Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Greece

UAE
591 property total found
New
1 room apartment
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
115 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on the floor…
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
3 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartment
Neo Keramidi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/2 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 89,900
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 88 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 295,000
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
110 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 305,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
90 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 390,000
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
98 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 420,000
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 98 sq.m on the island of Crete at the construc…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
153 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 1,100,000
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. The apartment is located…
3 room apartment
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 330,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.m on East Peloponnese. The apartment is located on the second f…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
172 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 380,000
For sale apartment of 172 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the seventh floor and …
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 1,300,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 250 sq.m in Athens. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fourt…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 590,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and co…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
110 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 315,000
For sale apartment of 250 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the third floor …
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
115 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 440,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the secon…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
178 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 660,000
For sale apartment of 178 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the second floor and c…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
125 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 2,105,000
For sale apartment of 125 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and co…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
236 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 236 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the second floor and c…
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fifth floor …
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
165 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 560,000
For sale apartment of 165 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
175 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 800,000
For sale apartment of 175 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the second floor and c…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
20
