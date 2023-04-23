Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Rethymno Regional Unit
  5. Anogeia Municipality
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Anogeia Municipality, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Anogeia Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Anogeia Municipality, Greece
3 bath 300 m²
€ 700,000
This unique contemporary villa has been built to a very high standard using quality material…
Villa 3 room villa in Anogeia Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Anogeia Municipality, Greece
4 bath 220 m²
€ 700,000
Located in the quiet mountain village of Maroulas in Rethymno, the house has been declared a…

Properties features in Anogeia Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go