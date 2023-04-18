Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Ancient Olympia
  6. Ancient Olympia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Ancient Olympia, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room townhousein Kato Gouves, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kato Gouves, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 449,658
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-basemen…
3 room townhousein Mesimeri, Greece
3 room townhouse
Mesimeri, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 129,901
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
5 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
6 Number of rooms 172 m²
€ 680,907
For sale 3-storey villa of 172 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of 2 be…
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
330 m²
€ 426,837
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 330 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
Villa 4 room villain Rogdia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Rogdia, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 797,394
For sale villa of 247 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kymi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kymi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 189,856
For sale maisonette of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
3 room housein Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 135 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 581661 - House FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Agios Adrianos for €80.000 . This 135…
2 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath 63 m²
€ 183,501
Property Code: HPS3844 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €182.500 . This 63 sq. m.…
3 room cottagein Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 649,506
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 813,024
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consist…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 279,787
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room housein Flogita, Greece
3 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath 105 m²
€ 150,822
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir