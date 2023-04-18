UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Western Greece
Municipality of Ancient Olympia
Ancient Olympia
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Ancient Olympia, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room townhouse
Kato Gouves, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 449,658
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-basemen…
3 room townhouse
Mesimeri, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 129,901
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
6 Number of rooms
172 m²
€ 680,907
For sale 3-storey villa of 172 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of 2 be…
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
330 m²
€ 426,837
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 330 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
Villa 4 room villa
Rogdia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 797,394
For sale villa of 247 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kymi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 189,856
For sale maisonette of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
3 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
135 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 581661 - House FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Agios Adrianos for €80.000 . This 135…
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath
63 m²
€ 183,501
Property Code: HPS3844 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €182.500 . This 63 sq. m.…
3 room cottage
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 649,506
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 813,024
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consist…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 279,787
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room house
Flogita, Greece
1 bath
105 m²
€ 150,822
The maisonette is located in a popular summer resort named Flogita and has mainly residents …
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map