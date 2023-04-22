Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Saronikos
  6. Anavyssos

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Anavyssos, Greece

10 properties total found
2 room apartment in Anavyssos, Greece
2 room apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 74 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Villa 3 room villa in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
Villa is located in Attica, in Avavissos is renowned for its leading luxury, warm atmosphere…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 5 room villa in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
2 room apartment in Anavyssos, Greece
2 room apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
1 room Cottage in Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 2-storey house of 227 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor The first floor A magni…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
11 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 4-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
3 room townhouse in Anavyssos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Anavyssos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 leve…
