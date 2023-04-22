Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Saronikos
  6. Anavyssos
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Anavyssos, Greece

Cottage 7 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
1 room Cottage in Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 2-storey house of 227 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor The first floor A magni…
1 room Cottage in Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 58,000
For sale 1-storey house of 57 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
1 room Cottage in Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
11 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 4-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
3 room cottage in Anavyssos, Greece
3 room cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
