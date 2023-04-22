UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of East Attica
Municipality of Saronikos
Anavyssos
Residential properties for sale in Anavyssos, Greece
18 properties total found
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
3 room apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
2 bath
195 m²
€ 500,000
Property Code: 1254 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Attika - East Anavyssos for €500.000 . This 195…
4 room house
Anavyssos, Greece
2 bath
225 m²
€ 350,000
Ref: 142 - Palia Fokea-Anavissos Detached house 2km from beaches and shopping ANAVYSSO cent…
2 room apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 74 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Villa 3 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
14 Number of rooms
10 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
Villa is located in Attica, in Avavissos is renowned for its leading luxury, warm atmosphere…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 5 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
2 room apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 2-storey house of 227 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor The first floor A magni…
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 58,000
For sale 1-storey house of 57 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
11 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 4-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale maisonette of 426 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
2 room apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
3 room cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
3 room townhouse
Anavyssos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 leve…
