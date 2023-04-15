Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa 3 room villain Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa Villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Villa about total area of ​​240 square meters, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a guest apartme…
Villa 9 room villain agios nikolaos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
agios nikolaos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 9 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 355 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 3 room villain agios nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
agios nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 3 room villain agios nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
agios nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 6 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 820 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 5 room villain Mavro Lithari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Mavro Lithari, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 510 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedro…

