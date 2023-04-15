Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

Anavyssos
18
45 properties total found
Villa 6 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
2 room apartmentin Anavyssos, Greece
2 room apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 74 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Villa 3 room villain Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
Villa is located in Attica, in Avavissos is renowned for its leading luxury, warm atmosphere…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 189,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 5 room villain Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
2 room apartmentin Anavyssos, Greece
2 room apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
1 room Cottagein Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 2-storey house of 227 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor The first floor A magni…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 505,000
For sale 5-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa Villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Villa about total area of ​​240 square meters, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a guest apartme…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale 4-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
11 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 4-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Mavro Lithari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Mavro Lithari, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 472,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Villa 9 room villain agios nikolaos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
agios nikolaos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 9 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 595,000
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
1 room apartmentin agios nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment
agios nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 54 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 280,000
For sale Apartment of 126 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Mavro Lithari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Mavro Lithari, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 660,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room cottagein agios nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
agios nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath -1/1 Floor
€ 490,000
For sale Apartment of 195 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the semi-basemen…
Villa 3 room villain agios nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
agios nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 975,000
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa Villain Mavro Lithari, Greece
Villa Villa
Mavro Lithari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the moun…

