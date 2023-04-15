UAE
Houses for sale in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece
52 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 bath
500 m²
€ 500,000
Property Code: 1328 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 500 sq.m, 3 levels Saron…
3 room house
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bath
171 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: 1322 - FOR SALE newly built 3 Bedrooms, House of total surface 171 sq.m, 3 l…
Villa 4 room villa
agios nikolaos, Greece
4 bath
547 m²
€ 3,000,000
Ref: 1120 - For sale Anavyssou Villa total surface 547 sq.m. 3 level on a hill in front of A…
4 room house
Anavyssos, Greece
2 bath
225 m²
€ 350,000
Ref: 142 - Palia Fokea-Anavissos Detached house 2km from beaches and shopping ANAVYSSO cent…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
lakka, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 3 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
14 Number of rooms
10 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
Villa is located in Attica, in Avavissos is renowned for its leading luxury, warm atmosphere…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 189,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room cottage
lakka, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 5 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
3 room cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 2-storey house of 227 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor The first floor A magni…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 505,000
For sale 5-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa Villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Villa about total area of 240 square meters, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a guest apartme…
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 58,000
For sale 1-storey house of 57 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale 4-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
11 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 4-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale maisonette of 426 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Mavro Lithari, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 472,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Villa 9 room villa
agios nikolaos, Greece
14 Number of rooms
9 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
3 room cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 595,000
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 355 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
3 room cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
