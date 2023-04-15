Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage 7 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin lakka, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
lakka, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room cottagein lakka, Greece
3 room cottage
lakka, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
1 room Cottagein Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 2-storey house of 227 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor The first floor A magni…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 505,000
For sale 5-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
1 room Cottagein Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 58,000
For sale 1-storey house of 57 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale 4-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
1 room Cottagein Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
11 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 4-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 595,000
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottagein Anavyssos, Greece
3 room cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Mavro Lithari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Mavro Lithari, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 660,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
1 room Cottagein agios nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
agios nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
The unfinished detached house is located in Anavisos area
3 room cottagein agios nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
agios nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 975,000
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin agios nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
agios nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 430,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale 3-storey house of 306 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…

