Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Saronikos
  6. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

Anavyssos
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath -1/1 Floor
€ 490,000
For sale Apartment of 195 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the semi-basemen…

Properties features in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir