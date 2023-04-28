Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality
  6. Studios

Studios for Sale in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 52 m²
€ 69,000
Property Code: HPS1136 - Studio FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Eptalofos for €69.000. This 52 sq. m…

Properties features in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir