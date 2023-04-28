Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…

Properties features in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir