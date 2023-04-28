Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale 2-storey house of 166 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…

Properties features in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir