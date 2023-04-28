Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece

23 properties total found
1 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath -1/1 Floor
€ 35,000
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-ba…
3 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
3 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
2 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 79,000
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
1 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 65,000
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
2 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
2 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 65 m²
€ 75,000
Property Code: HPS3165 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Eptalofos for €75.000 . This 65 s…
3 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 85 m²
€ 95,000
Property Code: HPS2918 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Skeparni for €95.000. This 85 sq.…
2 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 83 m²
€ 120,000
Property Code: HPS2844 - Apartment FOR SALE in Menemeni Center for €120.000 . This 83 sq. m.…
3 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 104 m²
€ 190,000
Property Code: HPS2801 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Dimarcheiou for €190.000 . This 1…
3 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 201 m²
€ 280,000
Property Code: HPS2802 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Dimarcheiou for €280.000 . This …
2 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 82 m²
€ 55,000
Property Code: HPS2694 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Fillipou for €55.000. This 82 sq.…
2 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 1 Floor
€ 93,000
Property Code: 3-955 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Skeparni for €93.000 . This 90 sq. …
1 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 44,000
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
1 room studio apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 52 m²
€ 69,000
Property Code: HPS1136 - Studio FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Eptalofos for €69.000. This 52 sq. m…
3 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 92 m²
€ 68,000
Property Code: HPS942 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Eptalofos for €68.000. This 92 sq.…
2 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 88,000
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
2 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
2 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 14,000
Semi-basement apartment in the area of ​​Ampelokipi 70sq.m. Needs renovation. It is located …
2 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 77,000
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…

Properties features in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece

