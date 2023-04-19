Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus
  6. Ampelakia

Residential properties for sale in Ampelakia, Greece

1 property total found
3 room housein Selinia, Greece
3 room house
Selinia, Greece
2 bath 135 m²
€ 390,000
Property Code: 1104 - House FOR SALE in Dodekanisa Leros for €390.000. This 135 sq. m. House…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir