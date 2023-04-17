Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos chalkideon
  6. Amarynthos

Residential properties for sale in Amarynthos, Greece

7 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Ano Vathia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Vathia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
3 room cottagein Gymno, Greece
3 room cottage
Gymno, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
3 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Gymno, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Gymno, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Gymno, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Gymno, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 3 room villain Ano Vathia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Ano Vathia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Amarynthos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Amarynthos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
For sale 3-storey house of 205 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The first floor consists of …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir